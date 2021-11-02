Plano House of Comedy now open in The Shops at Legacy

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. will open Nov. 8 at 520 Lockwood Drive, Richardson. GAPCo, as the eatery is also known, offers made-from-scratch pizzas with a thin, crispy crust and homemade sauce. Its new location in the Lockwood District will be next to Monkey King Noodle Company. GAPCo originally hoped to open its Richardson location by the end of 2020, but delays related to construction and the coronavirus pandemic pushed that date back. At more than twice the size of the GAPCo eateries on Greenville Avenue and Peavy Road in Dallas, the 3,700-square-foot Richardson location will feature a 1,200-square-foot patio with a full indoor/outdoor bar. A phone number is not yet available. www.facebook.com/gapcorichardson.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO