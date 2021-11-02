CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano House of Comedy now open in The Shops at Legacy

By William C. Wadsack
 4 days ago
Plano House of Comedy opened Oct. 22 at The Shops at Legacy, 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano. The comedy club, which took over the space formerly occupied by the Blue Martini lounge, offers a dine-in experience with...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rockin' Taco & Tex-Mex celebrates five years in Frisco

Rockin’ Taco & Tex-Mex will celebrate its five-year anniversary on Nov. 20 at 6890 Main Street, Ste. D, Frisco. The celebration will include live music from the band Emerson from 7-10 p.m. Taco Tuesday specials, which include $1 burritos and Full Bands (three tacos), will be in effect all day. The restaurant specializes in street tacos with musically-themed names. 469-888-4308. www.rockintacofrisco.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Deli News Frisco serves up spreads from the Big Apple

Jeff Webster, general manager of Deli News Frisco, said the restaurant owner, Rick Messinger, was an avid fan of the Deli News North Dallas location. “He was there like four days a week for years,” Webster said. “[The original owners] were talking about opening up another location, and [Messinger] was like, ‘Hey, I’d be interested in doing that.’”
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

La Madeleine Express to open inside Walmart Supercenter in Lewisville

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its Express cafe Nov. 5 inside the Walmart Supercenter at 190 E. Round Grove Road in Lewisville. The La Madeleine Express will offer convenient grab-and-go options as well as a dine-in experience centered around the restaurant's French cuisine. Signature dishes, such as chicken Caesar salad and tomato basil soup, will be available along with new menu options, including pizza. A French Market inside the cafe will offer retail items, such as soups, dressings, fruit spreads, mugs and more. A phone number for the location was not available. https://lamadeleine.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dave's Hot Chicken now open in Plano

Dave's Hot Chicken held a grand opening Oct. 29 for its new Plano location at 8315 Preston Road, Ste. 400. The restaurant serves chicken tenders of varying degrees of spiciness, fried chicken sliders, crinkle-cut fries and more. According to its website, the company began as a food cart in East Hollywood. Dave's Hot Chicken has over 20 active locations across Texas, California, Colorado and Canada.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. sets opening date for new Richardson location

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. will open Nov. 8 at 520 Lockwood Drive, Richardson. GAPCo, as the eatery is also known, offers made-from-scratch pizzas with a thin, crispy crust and homemade sauce. Its new location in the Lockwood District will be next to Monkey King Noodle Company. GAPCo originally hoped to open its Richardson location by the end of 2020, but delays related to construction and the coronavirus pandemic pushed that date back. At more than twice the size of the GAPCo eateries on Greenville Avenue and Peavy Road in Dallas, the 3,700-square-foot Richardson location will feature a 1,200-square-foot patio with a full indoor/outdoor bar. A phone number is not yet available. www.facebook.com/gapcorichardson.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Close Knit Barbershop in Grapevine to relocate to Main Street

Close Knit Barbershop will be relocating to 601 S. Main St. from its location at 206 E. College St., Ste. 100B. The new location is expected to open Dec. 1 with a soft opening Dec. 10. The barbershop's services are catered for men to "find a professional they can build a relationship with to better individualize their grooming style and maintenance," according to the website. -817-504-5822. http://closeknitbarbershop.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opens new Plano location; Life Time Fitness in Frisco announces February opening and more top DFW business news

Catch up on the latest business news from Dallas-Fort Worth. Its menu includes the chain’s classic chicken sandwich, spicy fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and more. The location will offer “coffee, fountain and frozen drinks, free ATMs, and many other convenience items,” according to the Murphy USA website. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rebel Athletic opens seasonal store in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre

Rebel Athletic opened Oct. 9 in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The athletic wear retailer specializes in luxury clothing for cheerleaders and dancers. The store’s website provides a wide range of products, including men’s wear, bags, makeup and other accessories. Rebel Athletic is on the first floor of the mall between Victoria’s Secret and Banana Republic. It will be at Stonebriar Centre through the holiday season. 469-690-9895. www.rebelathletic.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Furniture retailer Summer Classics now open in Southlake Town Square

Summer Classics, a luxury outdoor furniture retailer, recently held a soft opening at its new Southlake Town Square location at 301 N. Carroll Ave. A grand opening date has not yet been announced. The 8,800-square-foot space also will feature products from Gabby Home Furnishings, a brand known for its transitional style of indoor furniture. 682-477-4027. https://summerclassics.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salad and Go now open at Coit and Belt Line on western edge of Richardson

Salad and Go opened a new location Oct. 27 just outside of Richardson. The restaurant is located near the intersection of at 14909 N. Coit Road, Dallas. The drive-thru restaurant offers made-to-order salads, wraps, soups and drinks. Its menu also includes breakfast items, such as organic cold brew and five different breakfast burritos. Salad and Go opened its first Richardson location in June and plans to open a second in early 2022. www.saladandgo.com/dallas.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

