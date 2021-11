The mega hit that was Crash Landing on You is now almost two years ago, and since then neither leads Hyun Bin or Son Ye Jin tried to capitalize on that surge of popularity with another drama or movie in quick succession. Not surprising since both are A-list established stars but now its Son Ye Jin who will be the first to pick her next project and it’s the three female best friends drama Thirty Nine. The drama will air on jTBC in early 2022 as a 12-episode run and has been filming quietly for some time now. This week pictures from the set with Son Ye Jin enjoying a snack cart support sent to her shows viewers the first look at her character visuals. I’m sure the fuzzy slipper aren’t part of her onscreen outfit even if she makes it look both elegant and comfortable on her. Her two besties in the drama are played by Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun and the script is by the screenwriter of Encounter (Boyfriend), Entertainer, and Pretty Boy (Bel Ami).

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO