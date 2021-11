The Titans’ Friday injury report for their Week 8 divisional rematch with the Indianapolis Colts has arrived. Julio Jones is OUT for the game. Starting with the good news, star pass rusher Harold Landry carries no designation for Sunday’s game, and will be active barring an unlikely setback. Landry popped up on the injury report late in the week with an apparent hamstring issue. It’s typically not a good sign for a player’s availability, but Landry has seemingly shaken it off. It’s a great sign, because the Titans will need him to apply pressure on Carson Wentz on Sunday.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO