New cases of COVID-19 jumped nearly 20% across Illinois over the past week as colder autumn weather sends more people inside. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 17,462 positive coronavirus tests for the week — about 2,495 new infections each day — compared to 14,616 throughout the prior week. The case spike outpaced a 3% increase in the number of tests performed.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO