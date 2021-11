“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown’s aunt says she never viewed her niece’s spiritual union to ex Kody Brown as legitimate. “I don’t think Christine’s been genuinely happy since day one,” Kristyn Decker said on Friday’s episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast. “I don’t believe women in plural marriage. It’s kind of impossible to have a marriage when you’ve got a division like that — you know, four women, five, whatever it’s going to be, and a lot of children. That’s not a partnership. It’s not a real marriage.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO