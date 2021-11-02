CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NY

Is it too early for Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You?” Experts say no

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago

Social media and retail stores are already starting to overflow with Christmas celebrations, and it’s only November 2.

Experts say that decorating and celebrating earlier is a good idea and it makes people feel happier.

In an interview with Good Morning America, psychotherapist Amy Morin said putting up decorations has people thinking of happier times, putting them in a better place.

She explained thinking of family and friends makes people happier, even if it’s bittersweet.

