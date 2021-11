OHIO, USA — As the State of Ohio continues its fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, academic institutions continue to face many unprecedented challenges. On Tuesday, school districts across Northeast Ohio pinned hopes on voters as they cast ballots on school levies and in some cases, controversial school board races. Some districts are seeking help to lessen or eliminate financial deficits while others have races in which candidates want to tackle mask policies and the critical race theory.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO