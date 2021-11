Sudeep Taksali thought his battle to avoid a medication's steep price tag was over. He was wrong. In 2020, he'd fought to get insurance to cover a lower-priced version of a drug his then 8-year-old daughter needed. She'd been diagnosed with a rare condition called central precocious puberty, which would have caused her to go through sexual development years earlier than her peers. NPR and KHN wrote about Taksali and his family as part of our Bill of the Month series.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO