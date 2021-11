(Kara Tachikawa and Tim Rusk | Photo Courtesy of MountainStar) Kara Tachikawa is the new executive director of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery. A Central Oregon native, she has been advocating for our community’s children for over seven years. Tachikawa shares, “I believe all babies, toddlers and preschoolers deserve a strong start and that we have a collective obligation to step forward and help when families face big challenges such as unstable housing, poverty, intimate partner violence and substance abuse issues. I am thrilled to lead MountainStar’s highly qualified and caring staff in providing trauma-informed, therapeutic services that show documented success at keeping children safe and increasing family resiliency.”

