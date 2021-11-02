November 2, 2021

A crew member on the fifth Indiana Jones film has reportedly been found dead on a filming location in Morocco. The body of camera operator Nic Cupac, 54, was discovered in his hotel room in Fes in the northeastern parts of the country, The Sun reported.While the official cause of death hasn’t been released, he’s believed to have died of natural causes. Mr Cupac, who also worked on the Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars franchises, recently flew to Morocco to start working on the film, where he was tasked with putting the sets together. The crew present...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO