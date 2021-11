Joel Embiid hasn't been himself thus far this season. In a 2-2 start for the Philadelphia 76ers, the All-Star big man is averaging career lows in both points (19.3) and rebounds (7.3) per game. Knee soreness is the culprit, but according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the situation is more serious than initially believed. He reportedly told her that he didn't walk for two days after suffering a knee injury against the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday -- the same knee he tore his meniscus during the first round last postseason.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO