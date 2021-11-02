INTERVIEW: Dr. Domachowske discusses vaccinating 5-11 year olds

Parents of children younger than 12 lied about their kids' ages to get them vaccinated. Doctors are urging parents to follow the CDC's recommendations. The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children in the five to 11 age group is a smaller dose. One mom, who asked to remain anonymous to protect...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration panel got together and endorsed Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 through 11 years old. “It’s going to be a huge step towards being able to get a handle on the number of new cases,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer […]
ST. CLOUD -- Local pediatricians are happy to hear the COVID-19 vaccine will become available for kids ages five to 11-years-old following the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee's approval earlier this week. Dr. Jill Amsberry is a pediatrician with CentraCare. She says it's good to see this next age...
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – As the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control prepares to roll out vaccinations for children five and up, the state reported its second highest weekly death totals last month. DHEC, in a call with reporters Wednesday, focused heavily on rolling out vaccinations to children...
The Saskatchewan Provincial Government announced on Tuesday its plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children five to 11 years old. Saskatchewan has ordered 112,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines that are formulated for children in that age range. The province is expecting that the delivery will take place in mid-November.
DENVER (CBS4) – The FDA Advisory Committee meets Tuesday to review research about giving children between the ages of five and 11 the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC has a meeting scheduled for next week.
The agency says the Pfizer pediatric vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID cases.
CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida discussed vaccines for children on CBSN Denver ahead of the hearings.
He said the process for these younger children will be on a smaller and more personalized level than the mass clinics we saw when the vaccines were first approved for adults.
“I think parents are going...
The vaccine for kids ages 5 through 11 contains one-third the amount of active ingredient compared to the dose for those 12 and older.
(WSYR-TV) — The big news this week is approval of vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11. We have a question about whether vaccinating young children is really necessary. Carrie Lazarus takes a look in Wednesday’s Family Healthcast.
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, doctors and state public health leaders urged Michigan parents to get their children ages 5 to 11 years old vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 pediatric vaccine. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...
ATLANTA, Ga. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, November 2nd, at 5:08 EST the Centers for Disease Control advisory panel made a unanimous decision during their critical vote in favor to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in the 5 to 11-year-old age group. Vaccination among 5 to 11-year-olds is expected to accelerate the decline in cases nationally by 8% from November 2021 to March 2022.
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A wait that’s felt like an eternity is now over for children ages 5-11 and parents are wasting no time to help their kids get back to being kids. “Parents are already calling us and writing us asking if they can make an appointment and we...
COVID-19 vaccinations can begin for 5-to-11-year old children in Oregon effective immediately. A release from Governor Kate Brown’s office said the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process on Tuesday night and concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective for youth in that age group. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington Wednesday morning.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State has launched a new website to help provide information on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the site contains answers to frequently asked questions, resources and places where kids can get vaccinated. EXPLAINER | What to know about vaccines for kids...
COLORADO, USA — One day after the CDC officially recommended Pfizer's COVID19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, some of the youngest Coloradans rolled up their sleeves for the shot. Wednesday afternoon, National Jewish Health hosted a vaccine event and about 50 kids got their first shots. “That shot was really...
The last major group of Americans is now eligible for their COVID-19 shots. On Tuesday afternoon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The news comes just in time to get the age group partially vaccinated before the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, one of the nation’s busiest travel periods.
