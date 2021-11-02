CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTERVIEW: Dr. Domachowske discusses vaccinating 5-11 year olds

By Erik Columbia
localsyr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — Upstate Pediatric Infectious Diseases Dr. Joe Domachowske...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 1

WDTN

Will local parents vaccinate their 5 to 11 year olds?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration panel got together and endorsed Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 through 11 years old. “It’s going to be a huge step towards being able to get a handle on the number of new cases,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WJON

Pediatricians Glad to Hear Vaccine Approval for 5-11 Year Olds

ST. CLOUD -- Local pediatricians are happy to hear the COVID-19 vaccine will become available for kids ages five to 11-years-old following the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee's approval earlier this week. Dr. Jill Amsberry is a pediatrician with CentraCare. She says it's good to see this next age...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
counton2.com

DHEC preparing vaccine rollout for kids 5 to 11-years-old

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – As the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control prepares to roll out vaccinations for children five and up, the state reported its second highest weekly death totals last month. DHEC, in a call with reporters Wednesday, focused heavily on rolling out vaccinations to children...
SPARTANBURG, SC
discoverestevan.com

Province Announces Vaccination Plan for Children 5 to 11 Years Old

The Saskatchewan Provincial Government announced on Tuesday its plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children five to 11 years old. Saskatchewan has ordered 112,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines that are formulated for children in that age range. The province is expecting that the delivery will take place in mid-November.
KIDS
CBS Denver

Dr. Dave Hnida: COVID Vaccines For 5 To 11 Year Olds Important For Their Health, And The Community’s

DENVER (CBS4) – The FDA Advisory Committee meets Tuesday to review research about giving children between the ages of five and 11 the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC has a meeting scheduled for next week. The agency says the Pfizer pediatric vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID cases. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida discussed vaccines for children on CBSN Denver ahead of the hearings. He said the process for these younger children will be on a smaller and more personalized level than the mass clinics we saw when the vaccines were first approved for adults. “I think parents are going...
DENVER, CO
localsyr.com

Family Healthcast: Is vaccinating young children necessary?

(WSYR-TV) — The big news this week is approval of vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11. We have a question about whether vaccinating young children is really necessary. Carrie Lazarus takes a look in Wednesday’s Family Healthcast.
KIDS
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan urging parents to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds as soon as possible

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, doctors and state public health leaders urged Michigan parents to get their children ages 5 to 11 years old vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 pediatric vaccine. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices...
MICHIGAN STATE
klkntv.com

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11-years-old

ATLANTA, Ga. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, November 2nd, at 5:08 EST the Centers for Disease Control advisory panel made a unanimous decision during their critical vote in favor to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in the 5 to 11-year-old age group. Vaccination among 5 to 11-year-olds is expected to accelerate the decline in cases nationally by 8% from November 2021 to March 2022.
KIDS
kqennewsradio.com

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS CAN BEGIN FOR 5-TO-11-YEAR-OLDS IMMEDIATELY

COVID-19 vaccinations can begin for 5-to-11-year old children in Oregon effective immediately. A release from Governor Kate Brown’s office said the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process on Tuesday night and concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective for youth in that age group. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington Wednesday morning.
KIDS
localsyr.com

NYS releases new website with resources on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State has launched a new website to help provide information on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the site contains answers to frequently asked questions, resources and places where kids can get vaccinated. EXPLAINER | What to know about vaccines for kids...
KIDS
9NEWS

5-11 year olds now clear to get vaccinated in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — One day after the CDC officially recommended Pfizer's COVID19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, some of the youngest Coloradans rolled up their sleeves for the shot. Wednesday afternoon, National Jewish Health hosted a vaccine event and about 50 kids got their first shots. “That shot was really...
COLORADO STATE
cntraveler.com

What Vaccination Approval for 5 to 11 Year Olds Means for Family Travel

The last major group of Americans is now eligible for their COVID-19 shots. On Tuesday afternoon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The news comes just in time to get the age group partially vaccinated before the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, one of the nation’s busiest travel periods.
TRAVEL

