Two of America's biggest telecoms, AT&T and Verizon, agreed on Thursday to delay the debut of a new 5G frequency band for a month. The reason: the Federal Aviation Administration needs to work out once and for all whether it could interfere with cockpit safety systems in airplanes.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO