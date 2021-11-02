CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google

What does the acronym "wOvg" (or "w0vg) mean?

By SceneByScene_DS Posts:
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Anybody know what the acronym "w0vg" or the capitalized variant "W0VG" means?. I saw it recently at eBay, in a listing title for a DVD, but couldn't work out what it means. And the advert description & spec did not clarify the term. Nor did the ad later state any 4-word...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

What does 'Meta' even mean?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you've probably heard about CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing the new name for Facebook. The new name they've chosen to reorganize under is "Meta," but what does that even mean?. According to Dictionary.com, meta in Greek means "beyond." The U.S. Sun explains "Meta" plans to...
INTERNET
dotesports.com

What does Cherry profile mean?

With keyboard customization being so popular among enthusiasts, many who are new to the hobby dive in by modifying their keyboards with Cherry profile keycap sets. Cherry profile is one of the most common aftermarket keycap profiles and a go-to for keyboard many enthusiasts. Keycaps come in a variety of styles, otherwise known as keycap profiles.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

What Does Diamond Hands Mean?

If you spend enough time in certain corners of the internet, you'll run into creative investing phrases. One recent example is "diamond hands," which serves as equal parts investing strategy and life philosophy. "Diamond hands" is a slang term that refers to holding a volatile investment even when there's pressure...
MARKETS
technewstoday.com

What Does Idle Mean On Discord?

With the rise of online gaming, Discord is getting quite popular in recent days. Even many businesses have switched to it for office work thanks to its user-friendly interface. If you’re new to Discord, like many of us, you might find it little puzzling at first. Particularly those green, red,...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nitzsche
Person
John R.
digitalspy.com

Freeview recorder problem

I have set up an RF loop-through between my Freeview recorder and myTV with built-in Freeview. It works well for non-HD. However, recorded HD channels suffer picture break up even though the TV tuner picture is perfect. If say BBC1 HD is OK, but BBC News or Quest HD are...
ELECTRONICS
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acronym#Ham Radio#Uls#Digital Spy#Disc Wizards#Forum
cityxtramagazine.com

Why You Should Delete Google Chrome On Your Phone

A stark new warning for billions of Google Chrome users, as the browser is exposed harvesting very sensitive phone data without users realizing. This latest privacy nightmare should give you a reason to delete Chrome on your phone. Last month, Facebook’s app was exposed tracking the movements of iPhone users,...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
SHOPPING
The Windows Club

Windows Update Expired – What does it mean?

In this post, we are going to talk about the new Windows Update Expiration Policy. Updates are essential for any Windows system to get the best out of your PCs. These different types of Windows Updates enhance the overall performance of the system with up-to-date software, drivers, features, security, and much more. Additionally, these also address bugs and glitches in Windows and fix them. Microsoft has also made the process of installing updates a lot more easier and convenient for their users. For example, Windows Updates now come in a smaller size in the new Windows builds in comparison to previous builds decreasing the overall installation time. So, Microsoft keeps adding improvements to their services in one way or another.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Google
digitalspy.com

Taskmaster star discovers the British word Americans can't say

Taskmaster's challenge tonight (November 4) left viewers in stitches after the one American contestant couldn't pronounce a basic British word. The first task of tonight's episode saw contestants Alan Davies, Desiree Burch, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson and Victoria Coren Mitchell test their DIY skills by putting up a shelf. Sounds...
ENTERTAINMENT
SPY

We Found 33 Awesome Star Wars Gifts for All the Jedis on Your Holiday Shopping List

If you’re a Star Wars fan, and most people are, then you have a lot of reasons to be thankful. The long-wished for Obi-Wan Kenobi series is coming soon, The Mandalorian continues to rule, and exciting new anime shorts recently debuted Disney+. The controversial J.J. Abrams trilogy is behind us, but there’s tons more Star Wars to enjoy in 2021, with even more on the horizon (The Book of Boba Fett, anyone???). On top of that, Christmas is the perfect excuse to pick out totally awesome Star Wars gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. There are few franchises as universally loved as...
SHOPPING
WDTN

How to build the ultimate entertainment setup

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What do you need to build the ultimate entertainment setup This year has been unprecedented in terms of movie release strategies. Even the largest films, ones that had a budget of $200 million or more, could be streamed at home the same day they premiered in theaters. Whether […]
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

John Lewis Christmas advert spoofed by Iceland in hilarious way

This year's John Lewis Christmas advert has received the spoof treatment from supermarket Iceland. Debuting on Thursday (November 4) around the UK, the eagerly-anticipated science fiction-cum-festive short witnesses an alien named Skye learning the traditions of Christmas after crash-landing on Earth and meeting a young lad. But now, in conjunction...
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK's Scarlett Harlett opens up about the highs and lows of season 3

Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Drag Race UK's Scarlett Harlett about her season three exit. Following...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Harry Potter game from Pokémon Go developer is shutting down

Wizards Unite, the Harry Potter mobile game from Pokémon Go developers Niantic, is closing down. The app plays a lot like its Pokémon cousin, with players finding magical objects and creatures out in the real-world. While no-one would have expected it to capture the lightning in a bottle success of Go's launch, which was a worldwide phenomenon, outlets paint a very bad picture overall: $40 million revenue since its 2019 launch, versus Go making $1 billion in 2021 alone so far.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Marvel Spider-Man LEGO busts on sale with nearly 20% off

Assemble the Spider-Man Symbiotes at home with these adults-only Marvel LEGO Venom and Carnage busts, currently 20% off only on Zavvi. The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Venom Mask Adult Set is inspired by the nefarious villain turned anti-hero of Spider-Man and Venom. The Venom bust enables fans to recreate the authentic...
LIFESTYLE
digitalspy.com

Windows 10 mail app

On my new hp laptop I set up my sky yahoo mail and Google email OK on there web sites. However when I came to set up both email addresses on the windows installed email app it fails on both emails. Not recognising either my email adressess or passwords. I know the passwords are correct because they work on the relavent Web sites. Can anyone recommend a different email client for Windows 10 for me to try. Email apps on my tablet and phone set up OK .
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy