American Heart Association's 2021 Heart Walk interview with Jay Watkins

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — The rain slipped out of town just in time this morning for the greater Pittsburgh Heart Walk in North Park. In this crowd of hearty souls, some coming in Halloween costumes, you will find a lot of very personal reasons for being here. “Five bypasses [in] 2019 and stent six weeks ago,” survivor Theresa DeShantz said. “I’m feeling really good. Still in cardiac rehab but doing good.” Red capes, red and white caps were symbols of the heart and stroke survivors. “I’m a heart attack survivor twice,” said Debbie Lewis of Crescent Township. “And it is thanks to...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO