American Heart Association's 2021 Heart Walk interview with Jay Watkins

WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd it is that time of year again! The Heart Walk is back after taking a year...

www.fox10tv.com

YourErie

Heart Association issues new advice on maintaining a heart-healthy diet

A new study from the American Heart Association (AHA) shows a balanced diet and exercise is still good for your health, but there are a few extra steps you should take for your heart. Most of the suggestions for a heart-healthy diet work for general good health too, like watching salt, sugar and overall calories. […]
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Heart Walk returns to River’s Edge Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Roanoke Heart Walk returned as an in-person event Saturday morning, after going virtual for 2020 due to the pandemic. Nearly 300 people went out to River’s Edge Park for the walk, including survivors and family members who have lost loved ones. It is hosted by the American Heart Association, with the focus on raising money for research in the fight against heart disease and stroke.
baltimorenews.net

Greater Washington Region Heart Walk to promote healthier lives

ARLINGTON, Virginia -- COVID-19 has exposed inequities in health care, and this year's Greater Washington Region Heart Walk aims to raise funds to close that gap and lead folks to healthier lives. Cynthia Cifuentes, chair of this year's Heart Challenge, said she was compelled to get involved after watching her...
thebuzzmagazines.com

From the heart

Wilchester Elementary held a blood drive in honor of Posey Raish and Ms. Joanne Thomas. Posey Raish, the sister of Callum, Beckett, (first grade), and Marin (third grade), was diagnosed with leukemia in June. Ms. Thomas, one of the school’s third-grade teachers, awaits a liver transplant. Both have received blood-component transfusions as part of their treatment. Lots of friends and staff came out to donate blood in their honor. Pictured are Joanne Thomas with fourth-grade teacher Rachel Marino.
CBS Pittsburgh

Stroke And Heart Attack Survivors, Families March In Pittsburgh Heart Walk

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — The rain slipped out of town just in time this morning for the greater Pittsburgh Heart Walk in North Park. In this crowd of hearty souls, some coming in Halloween costumes, you will find a lot of very personal reasons for being here. “Five bypasses [in] 2019 and stent six weeks ago,” survivor Theresa DeShantz said. “I’m feeling really good. Still in cardiac rehab but doing good.” Red capes, red and white caps were symbols of the heart and stroke survivors. “I’m a heart attack survivor twice,” said Debbie Lewis of Crescent Township. “And it is thanks to...
talbotspy.org

Primary Stroke Center at Easton Earns Honors from American Heart Association

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton’s Primary Stroke Center recently was notified by the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA) that it has received the Get With The Guidelines®- Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award with Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The award recognizes the hospital’s achievement in providing the most effective stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence and for its commitment to prioritizing quality care for stroke patients.
EverydayHealth.com

American Heart Association Releases the First Updated Dietary Guidelines in 15 Years

Adopting a heart-healthy diet isn’t about drastically changing your diet or restricting yourself to “good” foods that you don’t especially like, according to the American Heart Association’s new dietary recommendations. “We recommend that you find a dietary pattern that’s consistent with what you enjoy but is still heart-healthy,” says Alice...
Community Impact Houston

Legacy Community Health, BCycle, American Heart Association, Bosch, Harris County partner for new Bike Rx program

Health care provider Legacy Community Health has launched a new social program allowing individuals access to a local bike-share program. In collaboration with the American Heart Association, Bosch and Harris County Precinct 1 and utilizing Houston BCycle equipment, patients can now be prescribed bike rides using Houston BCycle memberships, according to an Oct. 26 news release.
heart.org

Tiffany M. Powell-Wiley, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute to receive the American Heart Association’s 2021 Population Research Prize

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 – The American Heart Association (AHA), a global force for longer, healthier lives, will present its 2021 Population Research Prize to Tiffany M. Powell-Wiley, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. She will receive the award during the Presidential Session on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting will be fully virtual, Saturday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care worldwide.
