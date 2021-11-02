American Heart Association's 2021 Heart Walk interview with Jay Watkins

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 – The American Heart Association (AHA), a global force for longer, healthier lives, will present its 2021 Population Research Prize to Tiffany M. Powell-Wiley, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. She will receive the award during the Presidential Session on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting will be fully virtual, Saturday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care worldwide.
