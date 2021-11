Nearly 50% fewer abortions were provided in Texas in September compared to a year ago, researchers have found. Texas enacted the most restrictive abortion ban in the country on Sept. 1. The law, Senate Bill 8, prohibits the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before most people know they are pregnant. As a result, the majority of people seeking an abortion in the state have been unable to get one.

