Ice Cube reportedly declines $9 million movie role because of vaccine request

Ice Cube has never been one to floss and brag about his money, but it’s clear his paper is impacted based on his latest business decision. The Friday star just missed out on a $9 million payday because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Ice Cube was slated to star alongside Jack Black in the upcoming Sony comedy Oh Hell No, but declined a request from producers to get vaccinated, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oh Hell No was scheduled to begin shooting this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker who directed Netflix’s hit comedy Bad Trip with Tiffany Haddish, Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery. A replacement for Ice Cube has not been announced yet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO