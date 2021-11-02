CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cornette Takes Shot at Adam Cole For ‘Blemishing’ His Talent In AEW

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will not surprise you to know that Jim Cornette is still not an AEW fan, and took a shot at the company after Adam Cole said he’s not even in his prime yet. Cole posted to Twitter on Monday night...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Jim Cornette Gives His Thoughts On Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes From AEW Dynamite

During his recent podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette discussed the Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III match from the October 23rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:. “Malakai Black hit a very pretty moonsault body block, and then Malakai Black pops up to his feet, and as does Cody Rhodes after he got planted with a moonsault body block, and grabbed Malakai Black for the Cross Rhodes for a two count. Suddenly, Malakai Black comes off the top with a great double foot stomp, and it looked safe too, it was very well done. Then he hit a German suplex, and then he hit his spinning kick he’s been knocking everyone out with. Cody takes it and falls into the ropes so he can’t be pinned but then, suddenly, Cody stood up and ran across the ring.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Cornette Responds To Adam Cole Saying He’s Not Even In His Prime Yet

The legendary Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to call out AEW star Adam Cole. Cornette’s tweet came after Cole made a post about how he’s not even in his prime yet. “I’ve had a great 13 year career. I’m 32 years old… The scary part is I’m not even in my prime yet… Not scary for me…scary for you. #AdamColeBayBay,” Cole wrote.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Should Be The Next AEW World Champion

Adam Page found his success with fans organically thanks to his relatable character work and excellent in-ring skills. He is also part of one of the most compelling storylines in AEW thanks to his storyline with Kenny Omega. It seems Cornette wants someone else to win the AEW World Title instead of Page.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
Deadline

NBC Sports Broadcaster Al Michaels Comes Close To Confirming 2022 Move To Amazon In Podcast Interview

Al Michaels, the giant of sports broadcasting who is nearing the end of his contract with NBC for Sunday Night Football, seems increasingly likely to be the first marquee booth hire at Amazon. The play-by-play man all but confirmed the shift during a podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, which was posted this morning. Several other media reports in 2021, including several by the New York Post, have indicated the likelihood of Michaels landing at Amazon. The tech company shelled out billions for exclusive NFL rights starting next season and is ramping up an entire broadcast operation. It has streamed games for...
NFL
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Announces Retirement From The Ring

Say goodbye. Wrestlers are a weird type of athlete as you never know when you are going to see someone compete for the last time. Since wrestlers can stay around longer than most mainstream athletes and can get in the ring for a one off match, retirements can be a tricky thing to keep. Now another wrestling legend has seemingly announced their retirement from the ring, seemingly for good.
WWE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
411mania.com

Karrion Kross Shares Message After WWE Release, Adam Scherr Responds

– Following his WWE release this week, former Superstar Karrion Kross posted a video clip on his Instagram account showing a cemetery along with some ominous music. He wrote in the caption, “I heard you all the entire time.” Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, later posted a response to Kross on his Instagram story.
WWE
SB Nation

The Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore boxing match could be legit if it happens

The sight of an NBA player competing in the boxing ring is becoming more and more common. Nate Robinson famously got knocked out by Jake Paul. Lamar Odom fought Aaron Carter (yes, that one). Kendall Gill turned pro in boxing shortly after his retirement, and has been looking for a bout against Paul himself.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eddie Alvarez predicts Justin Gaethje knocks out Michael Chandler at UFC 268

Having gone to war with both men, Eddie Alvarez has provided some insight on the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler showdown coming up at UFC 268. Former title challengers Gaethje (22-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) and Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) meet in a pivotal lightweight clash Saturday at Madison Square Garden, and while Alvarez can see the fight going either way, he thinks Gaethje will likely stop Chandler.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat In AEW

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tag team match which saw FTR face off against Aerostar, and Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE. Samuray Del Sol went on to note in a tweet that he prayed to the late Brodie Lee before his match when he posted the following:
MiddleEasy

(Video) Halle Berry Oversees Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang UFC 268 Faceoff

Halle Berry squared the co-main event off at the UFC 268 weigh-ins on Friday. The UFC 268 pay-per-view event takes place Saturday night in New York’s Madison Square Garden. It will feature two title fights in what is a stacked card overall. The main event will see a welterweight title...
411mania.com

Mandy Rose Discusses Potentially Reforming Tag Team With Sonya Deville In WWE

Mandy Rose was recently interviewed by Fightful, and the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion discussed potentially reuniting with Sonya Deville in the company and what she’s thought of Deville’s return to the ring. When discussing the possibility of bringing back their tag team, Rose mentioned that the duo winning the...
WWE
fox40jackson.com

AEW announcer Jim Ross reveals skin cancer diagnosis

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 06: Jim Ross attends SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM) “Waiting on the radiologist study to determine treatment,” Ross wrote along with...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Takes A Shot At WWE

Friday night was an action packed night for wrestling fans as SmackDown aired on FOX and AEW Rampage later aired on TNT. During Rampage Andrade El Idolo faced off against PAC, and it was PAC who picked up the victory. After Rampage ended Andrade took to Twitter to post a tweet saying “Fu… WWE !!!!!”
WWE
Wrestling World

Adam Cole Speaks About His AEW Theme

Adam Cole is an AEW Superstar and he spoke about his AEW theme on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast. Adam Cole is a former NXT wrestler and he is currently working as a heel in AEW. Adam Cole spoke about how he times the ‘boom’ that is part of his theme.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Reveals When He Decided To Jump Ship To AEW, Triple H, More

During a recent appearance on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Adam Cole commented on when he made the decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW, the secretiveness behind his AEW debut at All Out, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On making the decision...
WWE

