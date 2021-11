The Boston Celtics have earned the name Titletown with 17 championship banners hanging over their homecourt. It’s not just the trophies that make this team winners. The 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms honor a team whose history includes some of the greatest players and greatest rivalries in sports, as well as a coach who broke barriers with the first all-Black starting lineup and changed the way every team played the game.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO