I posted a piece last week that said we would know whether Dan Mullen was ready to get things in order with the Gator program not necessarily with what happens in the game with No. 1 Georgia but more so in some things we might see in the game and even what is said after the game. After a humiliating contest that Florida lost 34-7, Mullen got off to a good start in what he said, but there were a couple of hiccups in the 22 minute interview session, the longest of the season so far.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO