CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chantilly, VA

Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin awaits election results

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0Ij6_0ckaIkp100

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin is watching results come in at the Marriott Conference Center in Chantilly.

The self-dubbed outsider is facing off against former Governor Terry McAuliffe, but he and his team are confident that Youngkin will be the next governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Live Results: 2021 Virginia state elections

Youngkin has campaigned on promises of cutting taxes, backing law enforcement and banning critical race theory in schools. His stance on learning has drawn support from voters, specifically parents, as his opponent has drawn criticism over comments that parents should not tell schools what to teach.

Another top priority for Youngkin is election integrity. It’s something that has pulled in Trump supporters — and the candidate has secured Trump’s endorsement as well, despite not campaigning with him and keeping his distance from the former President.

To boost Youngkin’s confidence more, Maryland governor Larry Hogan gave his endorsement on the morning of the election.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in the commonwealth.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Joe Walsh on Virginia’s Governor Race: “McAuliffe was a lousy candidate”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Joe Walsh, former Republican presidential candidate, former congressman, and host of the podcast “White Flag with Joe Walsh“, analyzes why political newcomer and Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s race in Virginia over former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe. “We’re coming out of a pandemic that really, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chantilly, VA
Elections
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Chantilly, VA
Government
City
Chantilly, VA
WDVM 25

Governor Hogan receives legislative and congressional maps from Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission presented the final legislative and congressional maps to Governor Hogan to submit to the Maryland General Assembly. The new maps were presented by the commission’s three co-chairs, Judge Alexander Williams, Jr., Dr. Kathleen Hetherington, and Walter Olson. Governor Hogan created the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission with […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Giffords Law Center takes on the NRA

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –On Capitol Review, Chief Counsel and Policy Director of the Giffords Law Center Adam Skaggs tells Tasmin Mahfuz about the Supreme Court taking up arguments in its biggest gun case in more than a decade about a dispute over whether New York’s law violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms”. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Election Day, 2021: What’s Most Important to Voters?

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — ​With just hours to go until Election Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia, WDVM spoke with two voters. Linda Gross voted early for Republican Glenn Youngkin. Anthony Flaccavento voted for Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Topics included what drove them to the polls this year, what was at stake for them, and what issues […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Larry Hogan
WDVM 25

West Virginia AG Morrisey urging court to reject “unlawful” vaccine madate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey along with six other attorney generals filed a petition challenging the Biden’s Administration vaccine mandate for employees of private sectors in front of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “OSHA’s vaccination mandate represents a real threat to individual liberty,” Attorney General Morrisey said, “As we have seen […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#State Elections#Republican
WDVM 25

D.C. Water to start shut offs next month

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District residents who have past due balances with D.C. Water may have their service disconnected beginning on Dec. 1. According to a press release, the amount of money owed by customers has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, there is now $26.3 million owed to D.C. Water. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Temporary rent control bill passes in Montgomery Co.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A new bill passed in Montgomery County on Tuesday that will prevent hiking up rent costs until next year. Bill 30-21, which was proposed by councilmember Will Jawando, will limit rent increases and late fees. Jawando said that thousands in Maryland are behind on their rent. The rent stabilization bill […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy