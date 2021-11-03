Got extra Halloween candy? Donate it for military members

If you have a lot of extra Halloween candy you want to get rid of there are a few ways to donate it and give back to troops. Several nonprofits are collecting excess candy and will distribute it to members of the military and veterans.

Soldiers Angels' Treats For Troops program partners with businesses making them drop off sites for candy. The businesses then send the candy to Soldiers Angels headquarters in Texas where the nonprofit distributes it to troops and veterans around the world.

"We're already getting a great response," said Linda Trevor. "Having this to be our first year and seeing folks show up this morning with candy has been exciting and just to be a part of this."

Joshua Grove does marketing and graphic design for the office.

"We thought that it would be a great way that we could give back," Grove said. "

Grove is also an Army veteran so he was excited when the office signed up to be a drop-off spot.

Donations can be made Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Operation Gratitude also has a Halloween Candy Give Back Program.

You register on their site and get matched with a local military unit, first responder department or Veteran organization to receive it.

Operation Shoebox is a nonprofit that will take candy to fill care packages for troops. You ship the candy to their Florida headquarters to take part.