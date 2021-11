Patrick Vieira is eager to address Crystal Palace’s lack of wins but is pleased with the progress his squad have made since his summer arrival.The Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle on Saturday when they should have secured a second Premier League victory of the season. Christian Benteke hit both the post and crossbar, missed a one-on-one and also saw a late headed effort ruled out for a foul after he had opened the scoring.It meant Callum Wilson’s wonder goal – an overhead kick – rescued a point for the visitors at Selhurst Park, but it was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO