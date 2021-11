Veteran state Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) views her position against the repeal of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act (PNA) as taking a stand for parents everywhere. “There's been strong indication that some Illinois legislators plan to use the veto session to advance legislation that would repeal the parental notice of abortion act,” Rezin said at a press conference on the issue earlier this month. “Today I'm joined by my colleagues, and not just any colleagues. Those of us standing here today are mothers and fathers, mothers of daughters, and once-young girls ourselves. We're standing up for the rights of parents all across the state of Illinois so that we can provide the support that our daughters need.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO