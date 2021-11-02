CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact News: Moose’s Promo Referencing AEW & WWE Stars Online, Josh Alexander’s Son Appears With Him at Show

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Moose’s promo from last week’s Impact Wrestling referencing several AEW and WWE stars is now online. You can see the video below of the...

Moose wins Impact title after defeating champion Josh Alexander

Moose won the Impact World Championship at Bound for Glory, defeating new champion Josh Alexander in a matter of seconds. Alexander submitted Christian Cage with an ankle lock to win the Impact World Championship for the first time. His family entered the ring and he started to celebrate when suddenly Moose arrived, holding the Call Your Shot trophy which he had won earlier in the show. Alexander hurriedly sent his family out of the ring as the bell rang, with Moose spearing Alexander immediately and pinning him to win the championship for the first time. Moose posed with the championship as the show closed.
Josh Alexander vs. Minoru Suzuki Announced For Tonight’s Impact Tapings

Impact Wrestling has announced that Josh Alexander is set to go one-on-one with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki at tonight’s tapings at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. Tickets for the event are still available at Ticketmaster. Alexander defeated Christian Cage at Bound for Glory to capture the Impact World title before...
Moose Wins Impact World Title By Stealing Josh Alexander’s Big Bound For Glory Win

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory event included a few title changes. The IInspiration started out the night by winning the Knockouts Tag Team Titles and then Trey Miguel picked up the vacant X Division Title. The co-main event saw Deonna Purrazzo lose the Knockouts Title to Mickie James, but the main event was for the company’s biggest prize.
Josh Alexander’s Son Dresses Up As Him For Halloween (Photo), Moose’s Promo

Impact Wrestling has posted Moose’s promo from last week’s Impact broadcast. This is the promo where he referenced several AEW and WWE Superstars, including Kenny Omega, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Big E., The New Day, and Zelina Vega. You can check out the promo below:. During Sunday night’s...
Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
AEW Signs Another Former WWE Star

He’s up next. AEW has been quite the game changer in just their few years of existence. While they have done all kinds of things for the wrestling world, one of the most important has been offering wrestlers another major promotion where they can ply their trade. That is something that has been missing from the mainstream wrestling world for a long time now, and it turns out that we are going to be seeing someone new in an AEW ring.
Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
Released WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With AEW

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and one of the names who happened to get released back in June was none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Tony Nese made an appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and on Sunday he...
Former WWE Star Shown In Crowd During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star Tony Nese, who was released from the company on June 25th 2021, was in attendance at the October 23rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nese was shown in the crowd during the Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes match that kicked off the show. On commentary, Nese was referred to as “one of the hottest free agents” in wrestling.
Released WWE Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

WWE has released quite a few names this year, and you never know when a familiar face might pop up on AEW programming. Over the weekend fans saw former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese make an appearance on Dynamite, and Nese also made his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios.
Karrion Kross Shares Message After WWE Release, Adam Scherr Responds

– Following his WWE release this week, former Superstar Karrion Kross posted a video clip on his Instagram account showing a cemetery along with some ominous music. He wrote in the caption, “I heard you all the entire time.” Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, later posted a response to Kross on his Instagram story.
VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Announces Retirement From The Ring

Say goodbye. Wrestlers are a weird type of athlete as you never know when you are going to see someone compete for the last time. Since wrestlers can stay around longer than most mainstream athletes and can get in the ring for a one off match, retirements can be a tricky thing to keep. Now another wrestling legend has seemingly announced their retirement from the ring, seemingly for good.
Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
