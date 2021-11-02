CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Advisers Vote To Recommend Giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine To Kids Ages 5 To 11

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Younger children are now one step closer to getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. A CDC committee unanimously approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 Tuesday evening. Now, the CDC director needs to sign off on the vaccine so it can start going in...

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
Mother's trust in doctor led her to get COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

After trusting her OB-GYN during two previous pregnancies, a Madison Lake mother knew who to turn to when deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant earlier this year. Jaci Sprague’s discussion with Dr. Carla Goerish of Mankato Clinic led her to get her first vaccine dose shortly before...
Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
COVID In Colorado: Your Childhood Vaccine Questions About Health Impacts, Side Effects Answered

DENVER (CBS4) – With many questions swirling around vaccinations for kids as young as five years old, CBS4 hosted medical experts to discuss some of the most pressing issues parents have. As authorization has come for a younger population, many parents are concerned about dose size, health impacts and side effects. Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be used for children aged 5 to 11 (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) “The side effects are about the same as we’ve seen in the adult population. Mild soreness in the arm, a low-grade fever, maybe a headache, maybe some muscle aches, but they only...
The Baltimore Sun

Relief, reluctance or resistance? Maryland parents divided over vaccinating their children against COVID.

For many Maryland parents and guardians, a long, worrisome period of the pandemic is drawing to a hopeful close, as federal regulators have authorized COVID-19 vaccinations for elementary school-aged children. Maryland localities and pharmacies are receiving about 280,000 initial doses from the federal government, enough for about half of all youngsters ages 5 to 11, and appointments have been ...
inquirer.com

With states placing orders for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, Pa. and N.J. providers are ready — some with lollipops, costumed characters, and DJs

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey are placing orders for the pediatric coronavirus vaccine ahead of its anticipated approval, with hundreds of thousands of doses already set for shipment to the states and city. Providers are preparing to open clinics to 5- to 11-year-olds as soon as Thursday — when the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami Herald

Kids mistakenly get adult dose of COVID vaccine at Halloween event, Texas dad says

Two children mistakenly received an adult dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a trunk-or-treat event on Halloween, a Texas father told media outlets. The City of Garland, located 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth, is now investigating how the 6- and 7-year-old children received the vaccine. Julian Gonzalez, the father...
KIDS
CBS Philly

Rollout Of Pfizer’s Pediatric COVID Vaccine Underway In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The giant rollout is underway for the newly authorized pediatric vaccine for children 5 to 11. Appointments and clinics are being set up around the area in all kinds of locations, from school gyms to drug stores and doctor’s offices. Getting younger children vaccinated is considered a last big step in getting lives back to normal. High fives were being given at the Waterview Recreation Center as children were getting the newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine. “There’s no need to be scared of it and it’s just like a one and done thing,” 8-year-old Sara Nevas said. Nevas got the shot along...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Health Officials Launch “Playland” Themed Kids COVID Vaccination Site

SAN MATEO, Calif. (CBS SF) — Families across San Mateo County came to the San Mateo Events Center Saturday for their first chance to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Playland” theme provided a safe and friendly environment for 340 children to receive the vaccine with an appointment as county officials gear up to offer the clinic multiple days of the week. “I want to protect my children as well as those around them,” said Elaine Nagashima. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been going through this pandemic. They’ve sort of been the last group to...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Schedules 10K COVID-19 Vaccinations For Kids In 1st Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC scheduled over 10,000 vaccine appointments for kids as young as 5 within one day of the CDC authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot. Most will be given at pediatrician’s offices, but UPMC is working to set up clinics at schools and community events. The vaccines are crucial to making kids’ lives normal again, said UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics President Dr. Alejandro Hoberman. “They need the sporting events. They need their friends. They need the activities, the learning, the birthday parties and time with their grandparents — all essential in their development,” said Hoberman. WATCH: UPMC To Host Vaccine Clinic For Pregnant Women UPMC also addressed the Pfizer vaccine itself, which is one-third of the adult vaccine. Leaders wanted to ensure parents that the vaccine is safe, effective and well studied. UPMC spoke about one common concern people often read about: myocarditis. Doctors explained it’s an extremely rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hoberman said myocarditis actually happens to be more common and severe among people who come down with the virus rather than the vaccine.
PITTSBURGH, PA

