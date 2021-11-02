CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Chanel shows two-tone cruise line to eclectic Dubai crowd

By AYA BATRAWY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1La6B1_0ckaHTnl00
Dubai Chanel Cruise Collection 2021/2022 A model wears a creation during the Chanel Cruise 2021/2022 collection presentation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The iconic French label Chanel drew throngs of guests and some celebrities to view the brand's latest resort collection with a runway show in Dubai defined by stark two-tone pieces and an evening after-party Tuesday under a simple white canopy.

It marked the second time Chanel has held a runway show for one of its cruise collections in Dubai, a global hub and shopping mecca that beckons jet-setting fashionistas and style mavens to dress in their finest any time of the day without coyness or concerns of provoking a second glance.

The Chanel Cruise 2021/22 collection by creative director Virginie Viard was first unveiled virtually in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was shown to a live audience for the first time in Dubai. All guests in attendance had to prove COVID-19 vaccination or show a negative virus test.

The fashion for this collection was inspired by the label's founder, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, and her friendship with French filmmaker and visual artist Jean Cocteau. Specifically, the collection drew inspiration from a black and white experiential film Cocteau directed in 1960.

The ready-to-wear collection mirrored the era's modern and punk sensibilities with pieces distinguished by leather, fringes, beads, sequins, and Chanel's tweed suit pieces. A few of the bags from the collection also included fringe, as well as redefined details on the label's quintessential black quilted leather style.

The shoes included pointed metallic-wedged Mary-Janes and mid-calf gold-tipped booties. Accessories included a black leather garter with a small attached purse emblazoned with Chanel's double-C logo.

The fashion on the runway was matched only by the fashion off the runway as the show's Chanel-clad guests, many of whom are loyal customers of the brand, sashayed through adjacent doors to the after-party, which featured a surprise performance by singer John Legend. Celebrities in attendance included actress Penelope Cruz and several Arabic-language movie stars. The diverse crowd of Lebanese, French, South Asian, Korean and others included many who had flown in for the event.

The blinged-out eclectic gathering stood in contrast to the pared down theme of rustic simplicity for the invites, runway aesthetic and after-party decor, drawn from the French countryside and convent of founder Chanel's childhood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Coco Chanel
Person
Jean Cocteau
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby poses in Zara knit and the cutest mini skirt

Holly Willoughby is giving us serious winter wardrobe envy. The This Morning host's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared a stunning snap in aid of Holly's latest Wylde Moon X Kirstie Le Marque collaboration on Saturday, and the 40-year-old presenter looked beautiful as ever. Rocking a thigh-skimming tweed mini skirt from Valentino...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Collection#French#Chanel Cruise#Mary Janes
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Gucci’s Love Parade Collection Paid Homage to Marilyn Monroe and More of Old Hollywood

Alessandro Michele’s creation of a pair of ruby red slippers for Harry Styles to wear in his turn as Dorothy from the “Wizard of Oz” (for his “Harryween” shows at Madison Square Garden) may have just been a coincidence, but they were no less perfect a foreshadowing to last night’s Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles. There, using Hollywood Boulevard as a runway, the brand’s creative director presented a collection that paid homage to the mythicism of Hollywood, an enchantment that has both personally touched Michele through his own childhood and also more broadly helped to build the Italian luxury brand’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Monochromatic in Neon Orange Jumpsuit & Spiky Pumps for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’

Heidi Klum was photographed wearing a vibrant look while filming scenes for the new season of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” in Athens, Greece, on Friday. Undoubtably turning heads in the Greek capital, the 48-year-old reality show host donned a bold neon orange shirt featuring a classic collar and chest pockets with matching wide-leg, high-waisted trousers. Opting to keep things monochromatic, Klum teamed the colorful ensemble with a pair of tangerine-hued pumps covered in spiky studs. The peachy high heels are Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Spikes 100 pumps in matte orange leather, which are now sold out but can be found in select sizes on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Models a Lacy All-White Look Ahead of Her Wedding

Come next Thursday, Paris Hilton will be a married woman. The 40-year-old reality star, who is set to wed entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate, was spotted out and about with one of her beloved pooches on Friday afternoon. Hilton dressed in an all-white look that practically screamed “bride-to-be” for the outing. Smiling for photos and posing with fans, she wore a lacy white frock, Alice + Olivia’s Anaya, featuring a collar with a partial front-button closure and a tiered skirt. The “Cooking With Paris” star styled the romantic look with a pair of white leather Sergio Rossi...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Pat Cleveland, 71-Year-Old Model and Halston Muse, Reflects on First L.A. Runway Show

Wednesday night marked a first for Pat Cleveland. The 71-year-old celebrated supermodel and long-time Halston muse, known for championing inclusivity, walked her first runway in Los Angeles. The occasion was the close of the Julia Clancey fashion show, part of a fashion week in L.A. sponsored by digital textile printing company Kornit. Event and film producer Bryan Rabin connected Cleveland and Clancy to make the moment a reality. Known for her glamorous kaftans and turbans, Clancey (who lives between West Hollywood and London) worked with Kornit to create the first prints for her brand — think rainbow martini glasses and graphic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Look on ‘The Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart stunned once again in another look by Chanel. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday in a silvered black embroidered crepe jacket paired with pink and black cotton twill pants, both of which are from the label’s fall 2021 collection. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black lace crop top.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor. While...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy