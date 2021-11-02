CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

First openly lesbian judge confirmed to federal circuit court

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZWg1_0ckaGdQg00
© Getty

Justice Beth Robinson was confirmed to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Monday, becoming the first openly lesbian woman to be confirmed to a federal circuit court.

The Senate voted to confirm Robinson in a 51-45 vote, with four senators abstaining from voting. All Democratic senators — apart from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) who abstained — voted to confirm Robinson along GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).

President Biden announced in August he was nominating Robinson, who began her tenure as a Vermont Supreme Court justice in 2011. She was part of Biden's sixth round of judicial nominees.

"In Justice Robinson — who has spent ten distinguished years on the Vermont State Supreme Court — the Senate is presented with another experienced, dedicated, and historic nominee," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Monday, ahead of Robinson's confirmation.

"She would be the very first openly gay woman to serve not just in the Second Circuit, but in any federal circuit court in the country—another barrier torn down in the halls of justice. We are proud of tearing down those barriers and making the bench more inclusive and more like America," said Schumer.

As NPR noted, only 13 out of federal judgeships are currently held by openly gay or lesbian judges and there has never been an openly transgender or bisexual nominee.

Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy (D) and Bernie Sanders (I) both celebrated Robinson's confirmation on Monday.

"For the past decade, she has served on the [Vermont Supreme Court] honorably, and has participated in nearly 1,800 decisions," Leahy said in a statement.

"Her tenure has been a display of commitment to the rule of law. Her unwavering, decade-long dedication as a jurist and her loyalty to the law above all else has made Beth Robinson an outstanding Vermont Supreme Court Justice. I have no doubt she will carry that approach to justice with her to the Second Circuit," he added.

On Twitter, Sanders wrote, "I want to congratulate Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson for her momentous confirmation today to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Thank you for your continued service. I know you will make Vermont proud and will be an excellent addition to the federal bench."

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Senate Confirms First Openly LGBTQ Woman To Lifetime Seat On U.S. Appeals Court

President Joe Biden quietly chalked up another historic win on Monday night with the Senate’s confirmation of Beth Robinson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Robinson, who has been an associate judge on the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011, is now the first openly LGBTQ woman to serve on any U.S. appeals court. It’s a lifetime appointment. She is 56.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Delaware Judge Leonard Stark Is Biden's Latest Pick for the Federal Circuit

Leonard Stark, a judge on the Delaware district court, was announced as Biden's new nominee for the Federal Circuit. Stark is Biden's second pick for the court, following the confirmation of Tiffany Cunningham. The White House also announced nominees for district courts in California, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland. The...
DELAWARE STATE
Richmond.com

Toby Heytens confirmed for seat on federal appeals court

Virginia Solicitor General Toby J. Heytens was confirmed by the U.S. Senate late Monday for a seat on the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The powerful, low-profile court hears cases from Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina and is the last stop for all federal appeals from those states, except for the small handful that the U.S. Supreme Court accepts each year.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Maine State
staradvertiser.com

Nominations of female judges to Hawaii Circuit Court applauded

Leaders of the state Senate’s Women’s Caucus today applauded Gov. David Ige’s nominations of four women to Hawaii’s Circuit Courts. A fifth woman also has been nominated by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald. Senate Vice President Michelle Kidani, (D, Mililani-Waikele-Kunia), and Sen. Rosalyn Baker, (D, West Maui-South Maui) — co-conveners of...
MILILANI, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Beth Robinson
The Verge

Federal appeals court temporarily halts new Biden vaccine rule for companies

A federal appeals court on Saturday issued a stay against the Biden administration’s vaccine rules for US companies. The new rule announced Thursday requires workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit to weekly testing. The rule requires affected companies to provide paid time for employees to get vaccinated, and to ensure any unvaccinated employees wear face masks while at work. The deadline for meeting the provisions is January 4th, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Supreme Court#Lesbian#The Second Circuit#Senate#Democratic#Gop#Npr
Bowling Green Daily News

Cohron files to run for circuit judge

Warren County Common-wealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron will attempt to make his case for a new position. Cohron filed paperwork Wednesday with the Kentucky secretary of state signaling his intent to seek election next year as Warren circuit judge for the 8th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division. If successful, Cohron would succeed...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Central Illinois Proud

Amy McFarland announces run for 11th judicial circuit court judge position

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Republican primary contest To fill a circuit judge position is heating up in McLean County Wednesday. Associate Judge Amy McFarland announced that she plans to run for 11th judicial circuit court judge next June. The 11th circuit includes McLean, Woodford, and Livingston counties. Mcfarland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

Republicans reject voting rights protections, despite earlier support

In the not-too-distant past, the Voting Rights Act was one of the few important issues on which Democrats and Republicans could agree. As we've discussed, as recently as 2006, when Congress reauthorized the landmark law, the vote in the House was 390 to 33, with nearly 200 votes from GOP lawmakers. In the Senate, the reauthorization passed 98 to 0.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wxpr.org

Milanowski sworn in as new Vilas County Circuit Judge

For the first time in 18 years, a new judge is taking the bench at the Vilas County Courthouse. Martha Milanowski is the first woman to be sworn in as a Vilas County Circuit Court Judge. Milanowksi was surrounded by her friends, family, and fellow judges from surrounding county and...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
The Hill

The Hill

382K+
Followers
44K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy