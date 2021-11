When a restaurant has a line out the door of hungry customers, you just know it’s going to be good! At least, that’s the case for this unique little BBQ joint in Pacifica, California. Gorilla Barbeque may be small, but their smoked meats are mighty. Hiding inside of an old train car, loyal customers line up early to get their hands on this delicious BBQ before it sells out. Wondering if the hype is worth it? Pay them a visit and see for yourself.

