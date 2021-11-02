CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Men steal cases of lottery tickets from convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are hoping the luck runs out for a pair of thieves.

MPD released surveillance video of two men snatching display cases full of lottery tickets and dashing out of a convenience store on Bartlett Rd.

According to police, the theft happened Tuesday morning at a Mini Mart around 7:20 a.m.

The video shows two masked men snatching the cases and running towards the store’s door.

Police said the pair of thieves took off in a 2006-2009 four-door silver Pontiac G6 ith a dent on the front left fender and no hubcaps.

If you recognize these men or have any information about the missing lottery tickets, Memphis police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 90-1-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

