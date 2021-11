During this season of gratefulness, we give thanks for all that we have. At Living Local, we wanted to thank those unsung heroes in our community. So, every Thursday, we feature the people who make our world a better place. This week, Kianna sat down with Brian Haynesworth, head of the City of Roanoke’s Solid Waste Division. Their work often gets overlooked, but they perform a vital service in keeping our city healthy and beautiful. They also provide some extra help for the elderly and those with medical conditions that make it difficult for them to take their trash to the curb, through a program called Back Door Pick up.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO