CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden says China and Russia skipping summit will diminish their influence

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcFiv_0ckaETci00
© President Biden Image credit: The Associated Press/Evan Vucci

President Biden on Tuesday chided China and Russia for not participating in person at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and argued that it would weaken their global influence.

“I think it’s been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China,” Biden told reporters during a news conference Tuesday before departing the summit after two days of meetings.

“The rest of the world is going to look to China and say, what value added are they providing? And they’ve lost an ability to influence people around the world and all the people here at COP,” Biden said, referring to the climate conference, COP26. “The same way, I would argue, with regard to Russia.”

Later, Biden suggested that the China’s lack of participation would damage Chinese President Xi Jinping’s effort to expand his influence.

“The fact that China trying to assert understandably a new role in the world as a world leader, not showing up? Come on. The single most important thing that’s gotten the attention of the world is climate, everywhere,” Biden said. “It just is a gigantic issue, and they’ve walked away. How do you do that and claim to have any leadership mantel?”

“His tundra is burning,” Biden then said of Russian President Vladimir Putin . “Literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious, serious climate problems, and he is mum on willingness to do anything.”

Both Xi and Putin declined to attend the summit, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Putin addressed the conference with a prerecorded video message on Tuesday ahead of a meeting on limiting deforestation, while Xi addressed the summit only in a written statement.

Throughout his two days at the summit, Biden tried to both reassert U.S. leadership on climate change and demand collective global action to address the threat, arguing that nations have a small window to act and that the next decade would be decisive.

“We showed up. We showed up. And by showing up we’ve had a profound impact on the way I think the rest of the world is looking at the United States in this leadership role,” Biden said during the news conference.

He tried to assuage skeptical world leaders of America’s reliability after four years during which former President Trump minimized the threat of climate change and withdrew from the landmark Paris agreement. Biden rejoined that agreement upon taking office, a move he highlighted during his meetings.

Biden used the news conference Tuesday to tick through what he described as major accomplishments of the summit. He touted new rules on methane announced by his administration and a pledge by dozens of nations to curb methane emissions.

“I can’t think of any two days when more has been accomplished dealing with climate than these two days,” Biden said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
POLITICO

4 Dems urge Biden to strike nuclear deals with China

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — Ahead of President JOE BIDEN’s virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, XI JINPING, four top Congressional Democratic leaders on nuclear issues want potential nuclear agreements with China to feature as key points of discussion — before it’s too late. In recent days, the U.S. government...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#United Nations#Chinese#Russian
The Independent

Russia, Belarus agree to integrate gas, financial markets

The presidents of Russia and Belarus signed an array of measures Thursday to deepen the integration of the two countries but stop short of a full merger.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved the integration measures during a meeting in Minsk of the bilateral Supreme State Council for the union state; Putin participated by video link from Russia-annexed Crimea.The measures approved at the council meeting were worked out by the two longtime leaders in September and call for the creation of a single gas market and common financial markets. Russia and Belarus agreed in 1999 to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia parries Biden jibe, says climate a topic for next summit

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday defended Russia's actions on climate change against criticism by U.S. President Joe Biden, and said a putative second summit between Biden and President Vladimir Putin would offer a chance to discuss the issue further. At the U.N. climate summit in Scotland...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Country
China
Beatrice Daily Sun

Biden: China, Russia make 'big mistake' missing COP26

President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Rebukes Russia, China Leaders After Apologizing for American Inaction

A day after apologizing for recent U.S. shortcomings in the global fight against climate change, President Joe Biden on Tuesday scolded Chinese and Russian leaders for not participating in an ongoing climate summit, accusing them of having "walked away." [. Read:. Biden Promises U.S. is ‘Back at the Table’ at...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Russia, China leaders glaringly absent from COP26 climate summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not among the world leaders in attendance at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this week, raising questions among attendees regarding their commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Xi opted not to attend the United Nations’ summit in person,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule. Xi's statement will be uploaded to the official conference website following addresses by world leaders, including U.S. President Joe...
POLITICS
NBC News

Biden faults China, Russia for absence at G-20 climate talks

ROME — President Joe Biden on Sunday said that G-20 leaders had made "tangible progress" on shared challenges including climate change, as pressure ramps up for the United States and other high carbon-emitting countries to commit to more aggressive action at this week's United Nations climate summit. When asked at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

382K+
Followers
44K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy