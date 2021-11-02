Kraken fall to Oilers 5-2

A very different looking Minnesota Wild took the ice thursday night to take on the expansion Seattle Kraken for the first time in their short history. And while the Wild got off to a strong start and an early lead, Minnesota looked lost while Seattle absolutely dominated for a thirty minute span in the first and second periods, as the Kraken pulled away late in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Wild. Hayden Fleury scored the two goals that Seattle would need, as Minnesota wasted a strong effort by Cam Talbot, who stopped 34 of 36 shots. Ryan Hartman scored the lone goal for the Wild, and while Kirill Kaprizov did earn an assist, he failed to score in his seventh straight game.

