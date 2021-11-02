CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken fall to Oilers 5-2

By Eric Granstrom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken lost back-to-back games after falling in Edmonton last night 5-2…. The Oilers got on the board first in the first period before Seattle found its skates. Jaden Schwartz and Carson Soucy (SUE-see) lit the lamp for the Kraken, but it was not enough…. Seattle returns home...

