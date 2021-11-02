CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Rep. Peters Negotiates Historic Deal to Lower Medicare Drug Prices

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06onwb_0ckaDnMZ00
Rep. Scott Peters speaks on the House Floor. Image from C-Span

Congressional Democrats and the White House reached a historic agreement Tuesday on a plan to lower prescription drug prices in a deal negotiated by Rep. Scott Peters.

The agreement, based largely on legislation introduced by Peters and Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon, would cap what seniors pay at the pharmacy counter and allow Medicare to directly negotiate the prices of older drugs in both Parts B and D.

“Our compromise deal accomplishes my goal of establishing the first-ever out-of-pocket cap for seniors’ prescriptions, pays for these benefits using pharma profits, and generates billions in savings to the federal government,” Peters said.

“It does all of this, and more, without stifling the discovery of future cures and ceding America’s scientific leadership to China or other countries,” added Peters, whose 52nd District in coastal San Diego County is a world center for biomedical research.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer said the agreement would be included in President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation which Democrats hope to pass by reconciliation in connection with a major infrastructure bill.

“I’m pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to lower prescription drug prices for seniors and families,” Schumer told reporters. “Fixing prescription drug pricing has consistently been a top issue for Americans year after year, including the vast majority of both Democrats and Republicans who want to see a change because they simply cannot afford their medications.”

Key elements of the compromise deal are:

  • Caps out-of-pocket costs for seniors at $2,000 per year and permits payment throughout the calendar year via monthly installments.
  • Allows negotiation of drug costs in Medicare Parts B and D for some drugs older than 9 years and others older than 12 years.
  • Establishes a $35 out-of-pocket maximum for insulin.
  • Penalizes drug manufacturers that raise the price of a drug beyond the inflation rate for drugs in Medicare Parts B and D beginning Oct. 1, 2021.
  • Increases transparency by establishing reporting requirements for pharmacy benefits managers – the corporate middlemen between drug manufacturers and benefits payors.
  • Promotes lower-cost options, such as generics, by incentivizing and bolstering competition in the marketplace.

Peters had led centrist Democrats in opposition to a more far-reaching drug pricing plan that many researchers and patients had worried would reduce the financial incentives for developing new drugs.

Reuters contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Congress Scrutinizing VA Following inewsource Investigation into Treatment Denials

Members of Congress described inewsource’s investigation into the VA health care system as “troubling,” “alarming” and “unacceptable,” emphasizing that the issues raised by the reporting merit further congressional scrutiny. “I am increasingly alarmed by the concerns I hear from veterans and from stories like this one,” said Rep. Mike Bost,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Instead Vilifying, Let’s Get Constructive About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In the debate about Israel on our campuses and in our community, often the loudest and most extreme voices get the most attention. However, the reality is more nuanced. The recent “Statement by American Federation of Teachers Guild Local 1931, Regarding the Occupied Palestinian Territories” has stirred up significant controversy that continues to roil San Diego community colleges and beyond.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Times of San Diego

Database Update Allows Residents to Search for Contaminants in Local Tap Water

An update to a 2021 report from the Environmental Working Group reveals tap water contains contaminants linked to cancer, brain damage and other serious health ailments. The organization’s database, released this week, shows evidence of contamination from multiple toxic substances in the drinking water of tens of millions of households in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a news release this week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schrader
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Competing Ballot Measures to Legalize Sports Betting Will Confuse California Voters

Memo to California voters: Prepare to be confused because you could be facing four competing ballot measures next year to legalize sports wagering. Indian tribes that now have a monopoly on casino gambling in California, big on-line sports betting corporations, horse racing tracks, and local poker parlors are jousting for control of what could be countless billions of dollars in bets on sporting events.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Medicare Benefits#Drugs#Prescription Drug#Democrats#The White House#Senate#Americans#Republicans
Times of San Diego

In Latest Suit, Smartmatic Says OAN Lies about Election Fraud Cost it $2 Billion

Voting technology company Smartmatic on Wednesday sued San Diego-based One America News for libel and slander, alleging valuation losses exceeding $2 billion. Smartmatic’s complaint against OAN — the right-wing TV network competing with Fox News — was posted late Wednesday to the court’s docket. The case is in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

City Council Passes Gender-Inclusive Language Policy for City Documents

The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved an inclusive language policy that would require gender-neutral and non-binary language in many city documents. “To truly be America’s finest city, we must be an inclusive and welcoming city for all,” Councilman Raul Campillo said. “As a proud LGBTQ+ ally, I believe it is time for this council to stand shoulder to shoulder with the organizations who have fought for inclusivity in San Diego and promote inclusivity in the legislation we pass.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisors Approve Plan to Tackle San Diego County’s Growing Homeless Crisis

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a long-term plan, including community partnerships, to tackle the growing homelessness crisis. According to the county’s Health & Human Service Agency, the Framework for Ending Homelessness has five elements:. a person-centered approach to ensure “that services and programs are created...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Times of San Diego

After Racial Slur from Anti-Vaxxer, Supervisors Affirm Vaccine Mandate for New Hires

The county Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to keep a vaccine mandate for new employees in place, following a lengthy and occasionally explicative-laced public hearing. The new vote was taken in response to a letter challenging the mandate, which was originally passed on Oct. 5, also by a 3-2 vote. Chairman Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and Vice Chairwoman Nora Vargas voted yes. Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond were opposed.
HEALTH
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy