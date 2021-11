One of the new features that we really enjoy on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G5 are their unique always-on displays. While the term implies that the display is turned on all the time, the feature is nearly identical to Motorola’s Active Display which made its debut a few years ago. It shows the time, weather and select notifications when you pull the phone out of your pocket, pick it up or wave your hand over the display. You could easily get all the same information if the display was actually turned on, but the always-on display is mainly black which saves a lot of battery if a device uses an AMOLED display.

