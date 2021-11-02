Tractor-trailer on Highway 231 found engulfed in flames on Tuesday

COTTONDALE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A tractor-trailer caught fire and shut down a portion of Highway 231 in Jackson County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers found the cab of a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames on the outside lane of Highway 231 near Magnolia Street around 2:30 p.m.

Northbound lanes of that portion of the highway were closed due to the truck fire.

The fire was reportedly extinguished by the Jackson County Fire Rescue, Cottondale Fire Department and Alford Fire Department.

Reports said the driver of the tractor-trailer, 62, was not injured in the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.