Hospital networks, schools share next steps after CDC approval of vaccine for kids 5-11

MIAMI VALLEY — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 years old.

The approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for elementary-age means parents will need to decide if they will get their children vaccinated or not.

Dayton Children’s Hospital announced they will offer a vaccination clinic specifically for the 5 to 11-year-old age group starting Monday, November 8.

Dr. Adam Mezoff, the Chief Medical Officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital, told News Center 7 that they want to put good information in the hands of parents as they face a choice about the vaccine for this virus.

“It’s a big job to be responsible for your child’s health and I think people take that seriously and I applaud them for that,” Mezoff said.

Beverly Acevedo has a five-year-old son that she will need to decide to immunize or not.

“A shot would be the logical thing to do Because of all the vaccinations they have to do anyways, so yes it would be something to consider,” Acevedo said.

Fonda Cantera told News Center 7 she will need to study the issue more before she’s convinced to move forward with vaccinating her seven-year-old granddaughter that she’s responsible for.

“Have to make sure it is safe, I am protective of my babies,” Cantera said.

WHIO reached out to some local school districts Tuesday to see if elementary age vaccinations would change mask policies. Most said it is just too early to make changes.

Dayton school leaders said, “We are not considering a change to the mask policy at this time. All students and staff are currently required to wear masks.”

Centerville school leaders told me, “We have not made any changes to our mask policy at this time. We will certainly continue to discuss our health and safety protocols as vaccine access is expanded.”

The leaders at Children’s say they believe it is good news that the vaccine access is expanded.

They’ve averaged double-digit COVID patients for some time now, many of whom end up in ICU beds.

“Were excited about the chance to protect those kids between five and 11 whose families would like them protected,” Mezoff said.

Children’s hospital leaders told News Center 7 that once the vaccination clinics begin, they will have plenty of signs and markings around the facility letting parents know where to take their children for immunizations while staying separate from the patient population.

©2021 Cox Media Group