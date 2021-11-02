CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Hospital networks, schools share next steps after CDC approval of vaccine for kids 5-11

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApKMQ_0ckaCIwh00

MIAMI VALLEY — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 years old.

The approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for elementary-age means parents will need to decide if they will get their children vaccinated or not.

Dayton Children’s Hospital announced they will offer a vaccination clinic specifically for the 5 to 11-year-old age group starting Monday, November 8.

Dr. Adam Mezoff, the Chief Medical Officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital, told News Center 7 that they want to put good information in the hands of parents as they face a choice about the vaccine for this virus.

“It’s a big job to be responsible for your child’s health and I think people take that seriously and I applaud them for that,” Mezoff said.

Beverly Acevedo has a five-year-old son that she will need to decide to immunize or not.

“A shot would be the logical thing to do Because of all the vaccinations they have to do anyways, so yes it would be something to consider,” Acevedo said.

Fonda Cantera told News Center 7 she will need to study the issue more before she’s convinced to move forward with vaccinating her seven-year-old granddaughter that she’s responsible for.

“Have to make sure it is safe, I am protective of my babies,” Cantera said.

WHIO reached out to some local school districts Tuesday to see if elementary age vaccinations would change mask policies. Most said it is just too early to make changes.

Dayton school leaders said, “We are not considering a change to the mask policy at this time. All students and staff are currently required to wear masks.”

Centerville school leaders told me, “We have not made any changes to our mask policy at this time. We will certainly continue to discuss our health and safety protocols as vaccine access is expanded.”

The leaders at Children’s say they believe it is good news that the vaccine access is expanded.

They’ve averaged double-digit COVID patients for some time now, many of whom end up in ICU beds.

“Were excited about the chance to protect those kids between five and 11 whose families would like them protected,” Mezoff said.

Children’s hospital leaders told News Center 7 that once the vaccination clinics begin, they will have plenty of signs and markings around the facility letting parents know where to take their children for immunizations while staying separate from the patient population.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Rabies kills Idaho man in state’s first human case of virus in 43 years

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho health officials on Thursday confirmed the state’s first fatal case of rabies in a person since 1978. The man, who has not been identified publicly, reported that a bat flew near him on his Boise County property in late August and became entangled in his clothing, but he did not think that he had been bitten or scratched, the Coeur D’Alene Press reported.
IDAHO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
47K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy