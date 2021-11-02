CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike in investment sales pushes Colliers’ quarterly revenue above $1B

By Akiko Matsuda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA run of acquisitions and a booming market for industrial and multifamily assets helped push quarterly revenues at Colliers International above $1 billion for the first time. The revenue spike was aided by $310.7 million from its capital markets business, up 17 percent from the second quarter and 55 percent from...

Marcus & Millichap reports second-straight record quarter

Marcus & Millichap reported back-to-back record quarters as part of its ongoing recovery. The California-based commercial brokerage firm — which specializes in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services — reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and earnings in the second quarter. However, the company’s third quarter results surpassed the second...
Jack Dorsey’s Square reports disappointing third-quarter sales due to a drop in Bitcoin-related revenue

Subscribe to The Ledger for expert weekly analysis on fintech’s big stories, delivered free to your inbox. Square Inc., the digital-payments company run by Jack Dorsey, reported disappointing third-quarter sales, held back by a drop in Bitcoin-related revenue from its Cash App compared with the previous period. Shares slipped in late trading.
Airbnb’s revenue, profit soar as “work from anywhere” deepens

Airbnb’s revenue and profit soared to all-time highs in the third quarter as travelers capitalized on summer weather and flexible remote work policies. Net income increased 280 percent year over year to $834 million, which the company attributed to “significant” top-line recovery, “expense discipline” and seasonal trends. “Our results show...
AMC Networks Sees Q3 Profit Rise on Increases in Program Production

AMC Networks said an surge in the production of new programming helped boost its operations in the third quarter, resulting in a boost to profit as the company works to place its content in an array of new venues to court the rise of consumers interesting in streaming. The New York owner of the AMC, IFC and SundanceTV cable networks and distributor of the “Walking Dead” series, said net income rose to $110.6 million, or $2.60 a share, compared with $61.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue, meanwhile, surged 24% to nearly $810.8 million, compared with $654...
Cushman explains its high hopes for WeWork partnership

Two years ago, the real estate industry wondered if WeWork would collapse under its own weight. Now, commercial brokerage giant Cushman & Wakefield is counting on the flex-office provider to help it attract and retain corporate service clients. Late last month, the company closed on a $150 million partnership deal...
Atlas Air tops $1b in quarterly revenues for first time

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings reported strong third-quarter results as the demand for air freight transportation continues to outstrip supply, and problems with ground-based shipping networks are slowing down the global supply chain. The Purchase, New York-based parent company of cargo and charter carriers Polar Air, Atlas Air and Southern Air,...
ZoomInfo stock forecast as shares spike after guiding Q4 revenue above estimates

ZoomInfo shares on Tuesday spiked more than 4% before pulling back for a net gain of 2.57%. The company reported its most recent quarterly results Monday after market closed, beating expectations. ZoomInfo also issued its FQ4 2021 revenue guidance above the Street forecast. On Tuesday, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares...
Fannie/Freddie Report Lower Quarterly Revenues, Profits

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) reported their respective third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday. Both posted significant increases in net income from the same period in 2020 but results for each were lower than reported in Quarter Two. Fannie Mae says it had $4.8 billion net income...
Cummins’ third quarter revenues up 17%, with North America sales up 13% compared to 2020

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter revenues of $6.0 billion increased 17% from the same quarter in 2020. Sales in North America increased 13% while international revenues increased 22% driven by strong demand across all global markets outside of China compared to the same quarter in 2020.
BioMarin posts dip in third quarter revenue

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) on Thursday reported third quarter earnings showing revenues dropped to $408.7 million. In 2020, the San Rafael biotech company posted $476.8 million in total revenues, which according to company officials is due to “uneven ordering.” This is defined as the pace in which governments in Latin America order drugs.
Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

Amazon (AMZN) reported third-quarter results after the market close Thursday that fell short on earnings and revenue, as did its fourth-quarter outlook. Amazon stock dropped. The company reported adjusted earnings of $6.12 a share on revenue of $110.8 billion. Analysts expected Amazon to report earnings of $8.92 per share on revenue of $111.6 billion.
Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
