Calgary Partner Named New CEO for Dentons Canada

BOALSBURG, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — EnergyCAP, LLC (ENC), the leading provider of data and analytics software for energy and utility bill management, today announced that Thomas R. Patterson, Jr. (Tom) has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Steve Heinz, who founded the company in 1982, will retire from his role as CEO but will continue in an advisory capacity as a member of the Board of Directors.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. named Ted Tewksbury at CEO on Friday, filling a job that was vacated in July when Anand Gopalan left. Tewksbury joins the San Jose-based company amid ongoing turmoil after the board removed founder David Hall as chairman, and his wife Marta Thomas Hall as marketing chief, in February. Founder Hall controls more than half of the company's shares (Nasdaq:VLDR) and recently announced plans to replace two of the directors who ousted him.
Lenzing appointed Cord Prinzhorn as interim CEO and Serta Simmons Bedding said Shelley Huff, its chief operating officer, was named CEO.
After spending decades at larger firms, a local leader has taken up a new role at the helm of a fast-growing, early-stage startup. With a largely remote team, San Francisco-based vacation home rental platform VacationRenter has tapped Heath Hammett as its CEO, leading its international push from Dallas. "When they...
Bermuda-headquartered Watford Re, which came under the ownership of Arch Capital Group and funds managed by Kelso & Company and Warburg Pincus in July, has shed its old identity. The acquired business is now known as Somers Re, while parent Watford Holdings was also renamed Somers Group Holdings, as a...
Martin Willoughby, former executive vice president of business development and chief product officer for Command Alkon, has been named the company’s president and CEO. Willoughby succeeds Phil Ramsey, who served for 16 years as CEO of the Birmingham-based company and will remain on Command Alkon’s board of directors. “I am honored and excited to take…
Denyelle Bruno has been announced as CEO for Perfect Union, a cannabis company with retail locations that include Ukiah and Napa. Bruno comes to the job after being CEO of Tender Greens a farm-to-fork restaurant chain. Sacramento-based Perfect Union stated Bruno previously helped guide retail operations for Apple computer and held other leadership positions at Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Drybar.
WebPT, one of Phoenix’s largest software companies, has named Ashley Glover as its new chief executive officer. Glover brings more than 20 years of technology experience to the new role, most recently serving as the president of RealPage, a software as a service (SaaS) and data science company in the real estate industry.
The board of directors of XL Fleet Corp., a provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, has appointed Eric Tech CEO, effective December 1. Tech brings nearly 35 years of automotive and mobility industry experience and has held senior leadership positions at Navistar International Corp. and Ford...
Dana Erickson succeeds Craig Samitt, MD, who retired in May after leading for three years. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (BCBS MN) and its parent company, Stella, have announced its new president and CEO. Announced earlier this week, senior vice president and president of the health services...
The Global Reporting Initiative has confirmed Eelco van der Enden, a partner at PwC Netherlands, as the next CEO of the sustainability standard-setter, starting Jan. 1, 2022. Van der Enden has been global ESG platform leader for tax, legal, people and organization services at PwC and brings more than 20 years of experience in financial and sustainability senior management roles to GRI.
An established director on Summit Electric Supply’s board will be the Albuquerque electrical distributor's next president and CEO. Ed Gerber, who has served on the board of directors for the last three years, will use his intimate knowledge of the company to lead the privately held, independent company, according to a news release.
JCPenney announced Oct. 25 the appointment of Marc Rosen as CEO, effective Nov. 1. Stanley Shashoua, Simon’s chief investment officer, has been appointed as executive chairman of the Board of Directors after serving as interim CEO of JCPenney since January. Rosen brings more than 25 years of retail and e-commerce...
Jens Thraenhart has been appointed CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), the destination's marketing agency, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds William "Billy" Griffith, who served as CEO for six years and now heads WCG Consulting Ltd. and is chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization's Allied Member Board. Thraenhart, a...
