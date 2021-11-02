Calgary Partner Named New CEO for Dentons Canada

BOALSBURG, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — EnergyCAP, LLC (ENC), the leading provider of data and analytics software for energy and utility bill management, today announced that Thomas R. Patterson, Jr. (Tom) has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Steve Heinz, who founded the company in 1982, will retire from his role as CEO but will continue in an advisory capacity as a member of the Board of Directors.

