The body of a missing hiker has been recovered from the bottom of Tallulah Gorge in Georgia, officials said. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a call about a missing hiker in Tallulah Gorge State Park, according to a news release from the department. They “completed a hasty search” of trails around the gorge with Rabun County search and rescue crews but found no signs of him.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO