Search underway for man who robbed bank in NW Miami-Dade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who was caught on camera robbing a laundromat in East Harlem. It happened last month, but police just released surveillance video from the business on 2nd Avenue. (credit: NYPD) The suspect went behind the counter and stole $190 from the cash register, police said. He scuffled with an 81-year-old female employee and pushed her away before taking off with the cash, according to police. The woman was not hurt. The man police are looking for is described as 40 to 50 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants and white sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO