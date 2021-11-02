House fire in Town of Burke causes $150K in damage

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. — No one was injured in a structure fire on the 6000 block of Rattman Road Tuesday morning, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.

Firefighters from Sun Prairie and Madison responded at around 10:30 a.m. The first unit arrived at the scene within three minutes of being paged and reported flames and smoke coming from a second-story window on the front of the residence.

Fire crews didn’t locate any residents outside of the home after being alerted by a neighbor believing the home was occupied. Two fire and rescue crews and a medic unit conducted searches of all three floors of the home but did not find anyone inside.

The investigation later revealed later that the residents were out of town.

Search and rescue operations as well as suppression were completed within ten minutes of making entry to the home. An investigation into the fire revealed nothing suspicious in nature.

Heavy smoke damage was found throughout the home. Initial damages to the structure were estimated to be around $150,000.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue was assisted by the City of Madison Fire Department.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.