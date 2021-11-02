CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

House fire in Town of Burke causes $150K in damage

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPI3W_0ckaAilt00

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. — No one was injured in a structure fire on the 6000 block of Rattman Road Tuesday morning, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.

Firefighters from Sun Prairie and Madison responded at around 10:30 a.m. The first unit arrived at the scene within three minutes of being paged and reported flames and smoke coming from a second-story window on the front of the residence.

Fire crews didn’t locate any residents outside of the home after being alerted by a neighbor believing the home was occupied. Two fire and rescue crews and a medic unit conducted searches of all three floors of the home but did not find anyone inside.

The investigation later revealed later that the residents were out of town.

Search and rescue operations as well as suppression were completed within ten minutes of making entry to the home. An investigation into the fire revealed nothing suspicious in nature.

Heavy smoke damage was found throughout the home. Initial damages to the structure were estimated to be around $150,000.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue was assisted by the City of Madison Fire Department.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Sun Prairie, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. veteran gets free roof replacement

DEERFIELD, Wis. — A Dane County veteran got a brand new roof over his head thanks to a good cause. Michael Moreton was the winner of the “Roofing a Vet” campaign after his grandson nominated him. On Friday, Heins Contracting replaced Moreton’s old roof free of charge. “We came up with this because we wanted to give back to the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Rescue Team#Structure Fire#Prairie Fire#Accident#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roughly two dozen protest over ‘masking incident’ involving Beloit student, teacher

BELOIT, Wis. — A group of roughly two dozen protesters gathered outside the Beloit School District offices Friday afternoon in the wake of a mask incident involving a district student and teacher. The incident, which occurred last week, involved a teacher reportedly telling a student she would tape his mask on as a joke. Witness accounts varied but indicated the...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Inside the police reports: What teachers, witnesses at Beloit school “masking incident” say actually happened

BELOIT, Wis. — A “masking incident” at a Beloit school has led to canceled classes Friday as school administrators say they fear for student safety amid a planned protest that might be disruptive. That incident was a joke and a challenge from the student to his special education teacher, multiple students and the teacher involved told police, according to records...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Too early to say:’ Timeline for sheltered campground remains uncertain as construction continues

MADISON, Wis. — In two weeks, the city of Madison will open its first sheltered encampment site on Dairy Drive for those currently living in tents at Reindahl Park. The site will contain 30 housing structures, an office space for housing assistance and a communal bathroom and shower facility.  Each 8-foot-by-8-foot housing structure will be fully equipped with electricity, lighting,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
795
Followers
313
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy