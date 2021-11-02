MSP: Traverse City Man Arrested for Making Terroristic Threats on Facebook

Michigan State Police have arrested a 24-year-old Traverse City man they say made terroristic threats towards downtown Traverse City in a video posted on Facebook.

According troopers, the Michigan State Police Operations Center in Lansing received information about a posting on Facebook concerning a mass shooting late Monday evening. MSP says Facebook alerted its operations center shared a video posted on social media of a man making threats towards downtown Traverse City.

MSP was able to identify a suspect and coordinated with local law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety.

According to MSP, the man has had previous encounters with police and is known to exhibit anti-police behavior.

After a search warrant was obtained Tuesday morning at a residence on Gladewood Lane in Traverse City, the suspect surrendered after a brief standoff with the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team.

During a search of the suspect’s home, troopers recovered a loaded AR-15 rifle and a tactical vest with rifle trauma plates. The suspect is lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.

Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Traverse City Police Department.