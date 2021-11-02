CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brandon Ingram (hip) ruled out for Pelicans Tuesday night

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ingram is...

NOLA.com

Brandon Ingram says he 'could've got a better shot' in final seconds of Pelicans' loss to Hawks

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 102-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. 1. Two shots Brandon Ingram wishes he could get back. While Zion Williamson is out, Brandon Ingram is the Pelicans’ undisputed closer. He’s by far their most talented healthy scorer, having averaged 23.8 points in each of the past two seasons. And the 6-foot-7 Ingram is able to hit contested mid-range shots reliably in a way that no one else on the roster can.
NBA
NOLA.com

Brandon Ingram's potential game-winner doesn't go down as Pelicans fall to Hawks

On the Atlanta Hawks’ first possession of the game, Herb Jones picked Trae Young up 80 feet from the basket. Over the past three games, Jones has been thrust into the starting lineup because of injuries. That a rookie — the 35th pick in July’s draft — was defending one of the game’s most lethal perimeter scorers indicated how banged up the New Orleans Pelicans have been to start the season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Brandon Ingram
thebirdwrites.com

Game thread: Brandon Ingram OUT for matchup against Knicks

The climb to the top of the mountain just got a little harder. Brandon Ingram is out for tonight’s game against the New York Knicks. He woke up this morning with soreness in his right hip area after sustaining the injury in the fourth quarter of last night’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: Devonte’ Graham upgraded to probable, Brandon Ingram doubtful for Phoenix game

There was a mixture of potentially good and bad news on the injury front for New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon, as it prepared to face Phoenix on national TV (9 p.m. Central, TNT, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans’ updated injury list featured guard Devonte’ Graham (left adductor tightness) being upgraded to probable, after he was listed as questionable a day earlier. Meanwhile, Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) is also probable.
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Game thread: Ingram out for Pelicans, Suns without Ayton

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip-off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 pm Central and both teams will be without integral parts. While Zion Williamson remains unavailable, Brandon Ingram will miss his second straight contest due to a sore right hip. There’s seemingly a strong threat that he sits out tomorrow’s game as well as Willie Green said in pregame that the injured area is still pretty sore — Ingram did very little in this morning’s shoot around.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA

Herbert Jones out, Brandon Ingram questionable for Sacramento game

New Orleans played without both of its All-Star forwards Tuesday at Phoenix. To make matters worse, one of the team's starting forwards against the Suns, rookie Herbert Jones, was injured by an inadvertent elbow from a teammate, forcing Jones to exit Tuesday’s game. Jones (concussion protocol) will miss Wednesday’s game...
NBA
NOLA.com

Minus Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, fading Pelicans can't keep up with Knicks

Tom Thibodeau coached teams are not known for letting 3-pointers fly. But this year’s New York Knicks team has broken that mold. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Knicks ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game. Their new starting backcourt, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, have heaved from deep frequently and accurately.
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Game Thread: Jones, Ingram out for Pelicans-Warriors matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans were hoping to get at least one of Brandon Ingram or Herbert Jones back in action for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors — but no dice. Willie Green alerted media in pregame that Ingram’s hip was still a little sore, so him sitting another game — his fourth straight — isn’t a surprise. However, Jones might have been a go if not for perhaps sustaining a new injury.
NBA
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
theScore

LeBron lookalike identified as brother of Rockets' Josh Christopher

LeBron James' doppelganger has an NBA connection. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, cameras showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to James sitting courtside at Staples Center. The lookalike quickly went viral and even James cracked a joke on Twitter after the game.
NBA

