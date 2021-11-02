Bridge replacement to take two months

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress’ passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a “monumental step forward for the nation” after fractious fellow Democrats resolved a months-long standoff in their ranks to seal the deal. “Finally, infrastructure week,” a beaming Biden told reporters. “I’m so...
(CNN) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain said he was confident the courts will uphold the validity of the Biden administration's new vaccine rules that apply to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors, after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the requirements on Saturday.
Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told...
A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
Rapper Travis Scott on Saturday said he is "absolutely devastated by what took place" Friday night, when at least eight people died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Officials said "scores of individuals" were also injured after a crowd surge at the festival, which Scott founded three years ago.
President Biden is hoping to rebound from a challenging few months that saw the American public turn negative on his presidency by building momentum on the House passage on Friday of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The White House and its allies see the pathway to a political recovery through passing...
Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that they are terminating their partnership. In a statement posted to social media, Prevea and Rodgers said their partnership will end effective Saturday. The quarterback has been a spokesperson for Prevea since 2012 and supported its...
The National Football League is shutting down claims from Aaron Rodgers alleging that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid." The Green Bay Packers quarterback made the claims on Friday while appearing as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show"...
Travis Scott, the performer at Friday’s deadly Astroworld festival in Houston, was arrested in 2017, accused of inviting fans to bypass security and rush the stage at a show in Arkansas, according to a report. In a separate incident, he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges following a 2015 incident...
“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
