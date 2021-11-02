Star Wars: Rumored Working Title and Plot Details for The Acolyte Revealed

Zack Snyder Reveals Title for Army of the Dead Sequel, Planet of the Dead. It’s hard to contest that Zack Snyder’s return to the zombie genre was a success, and Army of the Dead is the living proof of it. In July, the fan-favorite director doubled his commitment with Netflix and announced that a sequel would follow. Today, fans finally discovered the name of the new project Snyder is working on. The new movie is called Planet of the Dead, and it appears to feature plenty of familiar faces from the first movie, including an unexpected one. The first movie implied that Matthias Schweighöfer’s Ludwig Dieter was almost certainly killed at the hands of lead zombie Zeus. However, Snyder is now teasing that it might not be so. (And seemingly spoiling a detail about prequel Army of Thieves‘ ending…)

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO