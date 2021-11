From its debut announcement at The Game Awards 2020 to its release in August 2021, the journey for Road 96 has been a long one – at least behind the scenes. Now that the game has been in the hands of players all across the world, Ravenscourt and DigixArt are lifting back the curtain on the game’s development with a documentary. Directed by Danny Fonseca and Florian Gallant, you’ll see how Road 96 evolved from a variety of prototypes and what it was like to make a game during the COVID-19 pandemic.

