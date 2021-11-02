Recap: Commercial Vehicle Group Q3 Earnings

In the current session, II-VI Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) is trading at $64.49, after a 0.88% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 12.73%, and in the past year, by 14.00%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO