FORECAST: Some chilly nights this week

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're in for some...

www.wfsb.com

Mysuncoast.com

A chilly night for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for quite a chilly night across the Suncoast. Most of the region will wake up to temperatures in the 50′s. Expect coastal temperatures to be in the mid 50′s by sunrise with the interior dropping into the lower 50′s. As we head into Sunday,...
SARASOTA, FL
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Another Sunny & Cool November Day But Warmer Temps Are On The Way!

It's a chilly and frosty start out there with a hard freeze in some northern spots! Give yourself a little extra time to scrape the frost off the car if it's outside this morning. Temperatures are anywhere from the mid-20s in northern areas to the low to mid 30s along the shoreline. Winds are calm. We are below our normal low temperature for November 7th of 36 degrees!
HARTFORD, CT
local21news.com

Chilly night leading into a warmer trend for the work week

Gorgeous but cool weather continues this weekend. It will be another chilly night with lows around 30. Expect a sun and cloud mix tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s. A nice warming trend begins as we head through the upcoming work week. Don't forget that it is time to...
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Chilly Sunday morning with sunshine for early next week

Good evening everyone!! It’s going to be a cold night across the area. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few areas north of Hattiesburg with some patchy frost in the morning. You’ll need that jacket as you head to church, with temperatures warming up into the 40s by 9am. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs reaching the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.
HATTIESBURG, MS
KRQE News 13

Clear skies and dry air means another chilly night

What a weekend! Abundant sunshine and warmer than average temperatures will continue through Sunday thanks to high pressure overhead. But some changes will already be visible. First we’ll see stronger wind gusts east of the mountains. This will in turn help us warm up into the middle 80s for cities like Roswell, Santa Rosa, and Tucumcari. Some of these will fall a couple degrees shy of record heat. Wind speeds will fall into the 20-25 mph range Sunday afternoon. We’ll see some cirrus clouds later in the afternoon as well.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Chilly Saturday Night, Sunny & 70 on Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We had a chilly and sunny Saturday across northwest Florida. For tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s under mostly clear skies. For the second half of our weekend, temps will be a little milder with highs near 70. The sunshine will be plentiful once again for any Sunday funday plans!
ENVIRONMENT
