FORECAST: Some chilly nights this week

What a weekend! Abundant sunshine and warmer than average temperatures will continue through Sunday thanks to high pressure overhead. But some changes will already be visible. First we’ll see stronger wind gusts east of the mountains. This will in turn help us warm up into the middle 80s for cities like Roswell, Santa Rosa, and Tucumcari. Some of these will fall a couple degrees shy of record heat. Wind speeds will fall into the 20-25 mph range Sunday afternoon. We’ll see some cirrus clouds later in the afternoon as well.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO