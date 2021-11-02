CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall cattle markets and forage conditions

By Derrell S. Peel
farmtalknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober brought significant rain across most of Oklahoma after a very dry September. The rains came in the form of a significant fall severe weather season. A total of 31 tornados were reported in the state in October, a new record for the month and more than for the entire year...

www.farmtalknews.com

WHO 13

Iowa man killed in farm accident

CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) — A man is dead after a farm accident in northeastern Iowa. Fayette County deputies responding to a 911 call Thursday afternoon found 38-year-old Evan Pape of Luana pinned between a corn wagon and his service truck in a cornfield near the town of Clermont. The sheriff’s department said in a posting […]
IOWA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Brewing Storm with Potential Tropical Traits Eyes Florida and the Southeast

A severe storm over the Gulf of Mexico packs up gusty winds and flood risks across much of Florida and the Southeast this Friday evening, AccuWeather reports. Florida rain is expected to soak up regions which are typically dry in this month of the year, while threats of coastal hazards were issued to the Southeast as the storm develops, with potential to become a tropical storm.
FLORIDA STATE
TheConversationCanada

2021 was a bad year for glaciers in western North America — and it's about to get much worse

The year 2021 will likely be one of the worst for glaciers in southern British Columbia, Alberta, Washington and Montana. It started out OK. A weak La Niña arrived in the fall of 2020 and continued through the winter. La Niñas tend to favour cool conditions and ample snowfall, so the winter of 2020-21 wasn’t bad for glaciers. But what followed was. In late June, the so-called heat dome settled over the west, creating exceptional warming that melted snow cover on the glaciers and exposed ice in a matter of days. The timing was especially bad, as it coincided with...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Too little, too late? The devastating consequences of natural disasters must inform building codes

Steady population growth and the accompanying rise in urban density increases the risk to human life and damage to property caused by natural disasters. In 2017, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimated the annual cost of earthquake damage in the United States was US$6.1 billion. Building codes are not retroactive, which means that buildings need only comply with the codes that were in effect at the time of their design and construction. The retrofitting of existing structures and the enforcement of building standards is the biggest challenge for local and federal governments in North America. Earthquakes have posed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
